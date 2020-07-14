325 SW 133rd Ave

Amenities

Lovely, 1-story home in highly desirable area. Features 4 beds and 3 baths including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and junior master suite. Formal living and dining rooms. Ample kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops and snack counter. Kitchen opens to the spacious family room and breakfast nook. Impact windows and doors throughout allow for lots of natural light. Large covered terrace overlooking the beautiful landscaped yard. Centrally located, near shopping, schools, highways and more



