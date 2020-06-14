/
furnished apartments
100 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
International Gardens
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
Results within 5 miles of Tamiami
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Fontainbleau East
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
Fontainbleau East
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't
The Crossings
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
Lakes of The Meadow
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
Lakes of The Meadow
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
11279 NW 88th St
11279 Northwest 88th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2 story townhouse spacious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths all upgrades kitchen ceramic floor first level wood floor upstairs. Fenced patio, washer and dryer on second floor.
11312 NW 44 TER
11312 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Magnificent 4-bedroom estate home in the desirable Doral area.
5625 NW 109th Ave
5625 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Doral ! Near all major shopping and turnpike. 2 Assigned parking, 24 gate complex with roaming security and camera. Ready to move in. Partially furnished. Great Schools !
4520 NW 107th Ave
4520 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT!!! WITH A LAKE VIEW 1BED 1BATH - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS WITH REMODELED INTERIOR - MANY INTERESTING AMENITIES INSIDE THE COMPLEX- BBQ, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND GUARD 24/7.
5300 NW 87th Ave
5300 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2070 sqft
This is a beautiful Townhouse Villa, 3 bedroom / 4 full bathroom. Fully Furnished, stainless steel appliances, with all utilities included!! Resort style leaving ! with access to all of the amenities and services offered at the Provident Doral.
10800 Northwest 88th terrace
10800 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1266 sqft
10800 Northwest 88th terrace Apt #216, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue
8055 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue Apt #04, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1133 SW 150th Pl
1133 Southwest 150th Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
COZY FURNISHED APARTMENT 1BR 1 BATH WITH A SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO THE HOUSE. ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED. CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO TURNPIKE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER. ************** DO NOT MISS THIS BEAUTY*****************
