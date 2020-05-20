Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access trash valet

The Freight Yard offers 12 new luxury apartments within a walkable distance of College Town, FSU, FAMU, and the Capitol Office Complex. It’s a highly sustainable project with solar power, upcycled shipping containers, and little need for a car. With extremely fast wifi and smart appliances in each apartment, the Freight Yard offers a place to live aligned with your values in the vibrant heart of Tallahassee’s historic arts district. And, did we mention that all utilities are free? Come join us at the Freight Yard for a living experience that is different and better! If you are interested in beginning the application process for leasing an apartment at the Freight Yard, please visit www.TheFreightYard.com and complete the "Lease Now" form and review and agree to the Freight Yard Rules. Once submitted, a member of our leasing team will be in contact with you to proceed with the application process. Leasing opportunities will available on a first-come, first-serve basis. We are currently offering 12-month leases beginning in Mid July/August 1, 2019. For a limited time only, a discounted security deposit of $500 will be required to secure your spot once the application process is complete. Our current rental rate is $1,400 per month (inclusive of wi-fi and all utilities, also includes a valet trash service for the convenience of our residents). Units also feature two large flat screen TVs and European style kitchen with islands