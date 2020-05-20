All apartments in Tallahassee
Freight Yard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:04 PM

Freight Yard

510 All Saints Street · (850) 524-2275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 All Saints Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
All Saints

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
trash valet
The Freight Yard offers 12 new luxury apartments within a walkable distance of College Town, FSU, FAMU, and the Capitol Office Complex. It’s a highly sustainable project with solar power, upcycled shipping containers, and little need for a car. With extremely fast wifi and smart appliances in each apartment, the Freight Yard offers a place to live aligned with your values in the vibrant heart of Tallahassee’s historic arts district. And, did we mention that all utilities are free? Come join us at the Freight Yard for a living experience that is different and better! If you are interested in beginning the application process for leasing an apartment at the Freight Yard, please visit www.TheFreightYard.com and complete the "Lease Now" form and review and agree to the Freight Yard Rules. Once submitted, a member of our leasing team will be in contact with you to proceed with the application process. Leasing opportunities will available on a first-come, first-serve basis. We are currently offering 12-month leases beginning in Mid July/August 1, 2019. For a limited time only, a discounted security deposit of $500 will be required to secure your spot once the application process is complete. Our current rental rate is $1,400 per month (inclusive of wi-fi and all utilities, also includes a valet trash service for the convenience of our residents). Units also feature two large flat screen TVs and European style kitchen with islands

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Freight Yard have any available units?
Freight Yard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Freight Yard have?
Some of Freight Yard's amenities include dishwasher, trash valet, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Freight Yard currently offering any rent specials?
Freight Yard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Freight Yard pet-friendly?
No, Freight Yard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does Freight Yard offer parking?
No, Freight Yard does not offer parking.
Does Freight Yard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Freight Yard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Freight Yard have a pool?
No, Freight Yard does not have a pool.
Does Freight Yard have accessible units?
No, Freight Yard does not have accessible units.
Does Freight Yard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Freight Yard has units with dishwashers.
