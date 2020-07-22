All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 932 S Lipona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
932 S Lipona
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

932 S Lipona

932 South Lipona Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

932 South Lipona Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MODERN 2/2 w/ Stainless Steel Apps, Granite Counters, No Carpet, Fenced Yard, Vaulted Ceilings, & More! $1075/month Avail August 1st! You will adore this renovated 2/2 that features an open floor plan, island kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, all new fixtures throughout, vaulted ceilings, split plan, large bedrooms, walk in closet, and more! There is an inside utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups. (Owner would be willing to provide a new washer and dryer). There is a storage closet and privacy fenced yard with patio. Excellent location biking distance to restaurants, shopping, night life, stadium, downtown, state offices, Collegetown, FSU, TCC, FAMU, and so much more! Available now for $1075/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 S Lipona have any available units?
932 S Lipona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 S Lipona have?
Some of 932 S Lipona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 S Lipona currently offering any rent specials?
932 S Lipona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 S Lipona pet-friendly?
No, 932 S Lipona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 932 S Lipona offer parking?
No, 932 S Lipona does not offer parking.
Does 932 S Lipona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 S Lipona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 S Lipona have a pool?
No, 932 S Lipona does not have a pool.
Does 932 S Lipona have accessible units?
No, 932 S Lipona does not have accessible units.
Does 932 S Lipona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 S Lipona has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTallahassee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University