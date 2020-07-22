932 S Lipona

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MODERN 2/2 w/ Stainless Steel Apps, Granite Counters, No Carpet, Fenced Yard, Vaulted Ceilings, & More! $1075/month Avail August 1st! You will adore this renovated 2/2 that features an open floor plan, island kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, all new fixtures throughout, vaulted ceilings, split plan, large bedrooms, walk in closet, and more! There is an inside utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups. (Owner would be willing to provide a new washer and dryer). There is a storage closet and privacy fenced yard with patio. Excellent location biking distance to restaurants, shopping, night life, stadium, downtown, state offices, Collegetown, FSU, TCC, FAMU, and so much more! Available now for $1075/month.