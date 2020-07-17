All apartments in Tallahassee
905 Tomahawk Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

905 Tomahawk Court

905 Tomahawk Court · No Longer Available
Location

905 Tomahawk Court, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
905 Tomahawk Court Available 08/01/20 -- PRELEASING FOR August 2020 -- 2 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home - -- PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 --

VIDEO Tour Only - Please see our website for video.
https://www.rentwithintegrity.com/vacancies

2 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home with tile floors through out with carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. Fenced in back yard. Pets okay with owner approval.

(RLNE5880600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Tomahawk Court have any available units?
905 Tomahawk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Tomahawk Court have?
Some of 905 Tomahawk Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Tomahawk Court currently offering any rent specials?
905 Tomahawk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Tomahawk Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Tomahawk Court is pet friendly.
Does 905 Tomahawk Court offer parking?
No, 905 Tomahawk Court does not offer parking.
Does 905 Tomahawk Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Tomahawk Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Tomahawk Court have a pool?
No, 905 Tomahawk Court does not have a pool.
Does 905 Tomahawk Court have accessible units?
No, 905 Tomahawk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Tomahawk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Tomahawk Court does not have units with dishwashers.
