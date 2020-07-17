Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

905 Tomahawk Court Available 08/01/20 -- PRELEASING FOR August 2020 -- 2 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home - -- PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 --



VIDEO Tour Only - Please see our website for video.

https://www.rentwithintegrity.com/vacancies



2 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home with tile floors through out with carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. Fenced in back yard. Pets okay with owner approval.



