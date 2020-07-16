712 Liberty St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

WELCOME BACK STUDENTS! Date Available: AUG 3rd 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required - Spacious 4 BR 2 full bath town home close to FAMU and FSU campus. Four identical large bedrooms, huge living and dining area with vaulted ceiling. The unit is a split floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom on each side. NEW STOVE and REFRIGERATOR Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, laundry in building, Lawn care and pest control included, and fenced backyard. No Utilities included, not pet friendly. For the safety of our tenants, showings have been temporarily suspended on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The earliest showings will commence on July 29th. Please contact Mitchell & Mitchell, LLC via email mitchellflllc@gmail.com or 954-405-1621 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.