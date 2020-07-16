All apartments in Tallahassee
712 Liberty St
712 Liberty St

712 Liberty Street · (954) 405-1621
Location

712 Liberty Street, Tallahassee, FL 32310
Bond Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Aug 3

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

WELCOME BACK STUDENTS! Date Available: AUG 3rd 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required - Spacious 4 BR 2 full bath town home close to FAMU and FSU campus. Four identical large bedrooms, huge living and dining area with vaulted ceiling. The unit is a split floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom on each side. NEW STOVE and REFRIGERATOR Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, laundry in building, Lawn care and pest control included, and fenced backyard. No Utilities included, not pet friendly. For the safety of our tenants, showings have been temporarily suspended on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The earliest showings will commence on July 29th. Please contact Mitchell & Mitchell, LLC via email mitchellflllc@gmail.com or 954-405-1621 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Liberty St have any available units?
712 Liberty St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Liberty St have?
Some of 712 Liberty St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
712 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 712 Liberty St offer parking?
Yes, 712 Liberty St offers parking.
Does 712 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 712 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 712 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 712 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
