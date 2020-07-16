All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:30 PM

700 Liberty St

700 Liberty Street · (954) 405-1621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Liberty Street, Tallahassee, FL 32310
Bond Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Aug 3

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 BR 2 full bath Home close to FAMU and FSU campus. Four identical large bedrooms, huge living and dining area with vaulted ceiling. Washer and dryer in the unit. The unit is a split floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom on each side. Wood flooring in the common area; freshly painted bedrooms, plush carpeting, central air and heat. **Lawn care and pest control included. *** For the safety of our tenants, showings are temporarily suspended on occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The unit will be available for showing beginning July 31st.

Contact mitchellflllc@gmail.com
(954) 405-1621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Liberty St have any available units?
700 Liberty St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Liberty St have?
Some of 700 Liberty St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
700 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Liberty St pet-friendly?
No, 700 Liberty St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 700 Liberty St offer parking?
Yes, 700 Liberty St offers parking.
Does 700 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Liberty St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 700 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 700 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 700 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
