700 Liberty St

Spacious 4 BR 2 full bath Home close to FAMU and FSU campus. Four identical large bedrooms, huge living and dining area with vaulted ceiling. Washer and dryer in the unit. The unit is a split floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom on each side. Wood flooring in the common area; freshly painted bedrooms, plush carpeting, central air and heat. **Lawn care and pest control included. *** For the safety of our tenants, showings are temporarily suspended on occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The unit will be available for showing beginning July 31st.



Contact mitchellflllc@gmail.com

(954) 405-1621