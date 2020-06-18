All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:50 PM

478 Teal

478 Teal Lane · (850) 702-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

478 Teal Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Kuhlacre-Teal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom townhouse available NOW just minutes from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, shopping and restaurants. The home offers an expansive first level complete with a kitchen, dining room, half bath, living room with fireplace and access to the private back deck. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, including the master, which is complete with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are equal in size and share a skylit bathroom. Please call Core Property Management to schedule a showing! *Call for move-in specials!* *Sorry, no pets allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Teal have any available units?
478 Teal has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 478 Teal have?
Some of 478 Teal's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Teal currently offering any rent specials?
478 Teal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Teal pet-friendly?
No, 478 Teal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 478 Teal offer parking?
No, 478 Teal does not offer parking.
Does 478 Teal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 Teal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Teal have a pool?
No, 478 Teal does not have a pool.
Does 478 Teal have accessible units?
No, 478 Teal does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Teal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 478 Teal has units with dishwashers.
