Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom townhouse available NOW just minutes from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, shopping and restaurants. The home offers an expansive first level complete with a kitchen, dining room, half bath, living room with fireplace and access to the private back deck. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, including the master, which is complete with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are equal in size and share a skylit bathroom. Please call Core Property Management to schedule a showing! *Call for move-in specials!* *Sorry, no pets allowed*