4294 Park Crossing

Amenities
Welcome to Southwood. (Pictures are of previous listing; new pics coming soon; colors are neutral now) This is a beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath cottage home with hardwood floors and a lovely open kitchen. This home comes with a full appliance package including a refrigerator, range, microwave, and new stackable washer/dryer. Also includes smart thermostat. Full bath with rain-shower, shower head and walk-in closet. On street or driveway parking at the home. Enjoy access to multiple Southwood amenities such as parks, walking trails, pool, golf and more. Safe and secure community living for only $875/month; security deposit $875; and application fee $45. Rent includes utilities and Comcast Internet (private server, network, & router/modem) Available June 1 and possibly as soon as mid May with prorated rent.