4294 Park Crossing
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:51 PM

4294 Park Crossing

4294 Park Crossing Trail · (850) 556-5426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4294 Park Crossing Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Southwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit Cottage House · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Welcome to Southwood. (Pictures are of previous listing; new pics coming soon; colors are neutral now) This is a beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath cottage home with hardwood floors and a lovely open kitchen. This home comes with a full appliance package including a refrigerator, range, microwave, and new stackable washer/dryer. Also includes smart thermostat. Full bath with rain-shower, shower head and walk-in closet. On street or driveway parking at the home. Enjoy access to multiple Southwood amenities such as parks, walking trails, pool, golf and more. Safe and secure community living for only $875/month; security deposit $875; and application fee $45. Rent includes utilities and Comcast Internet (private server, network, & router/modem) Available June 1 and possibly as soon as mid May with prorated rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4294 Park Crossing have any available units?
4294 Park Crossing has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4294 Park Crossing have?
Some of 4294 Park Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4294 Park Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4294 Park Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4294 Park Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 4294 Park Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 4294 Park Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 4294 Park Crossing does offer parking.
Does 4294 Park Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4294 Park Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4294 Park Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 4294 Park Crossing has a pool.
Does 4294 Park Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4294 Park Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4294 Park Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4294 Park Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
