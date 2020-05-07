4294 Park Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Welcome to Southwood. (Pictures are of previous listing; new pics coming soon; colors are neutral now) This is a beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath cottage home with hardwood floors and a lovely open kitchen. This home comes with a full appliance package including a refrigerator, range, microwave, and new stackable washer/dryer. Also includes smart thermostat. Full bath with rain-shower, shower head and walk-in closet. On street or driveway parking at the home. Enjoy access to multiple Southwood amenities such as parks, walking trails, pool, golf and more. Safe and secure community living for only $875/month; security deposit $875; and application fee $45. Rent includes utilities and Comcast Internet (private server, network, & router/modem) Available June 1 and possibly as soon as mid May with prorated rent.