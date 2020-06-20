3554 Austin Davis

Amenities
Brand new construction in the up and coming Evening Rose Community. This boutique urban community is a short stroll to The Egg, Bliss Nail Spa, Zoom Tan, and Verizon Wireless and a conveniently short drive to shopping as well as the State Offices. All Apartments come equip with new stainless steel appliances. This will include a Refrigerator with water and ice built into the door. Also included in the appliance package is a stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. All units will include a stackable washer and dryer. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and is open with plenty of room to cook up a storm. The Master bedroom is extremely spacious with a large walk-in closet. A tech-savvy internet and cable box in the master closet makes your dreams of going cord-free a reality. The bathroom has a beautiful deep bathtub perfect for a nice soak to wash away your stress. The second bedroom is smaller and would be perfect as an office or a small nursery. The flooring is wood plank vinyl throughout the home except for the bedrooms which has soft new carpet. The property has a fully equipped gym for the pleasure of residential and commercial tenants. You do not want to miss this. Currently offering a move-in special.