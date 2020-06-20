3554 Austin Davis

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym hot tub internet access new construction

Brand new construction in the up and coming Evening Rose Community. This boutique urban community is a short stroll to The Egg, Bliss Nail Spa, Zoom Tan, and Verizon Wireless and a conveniently short drive to shopping as well as the State Offices. All Apartments come equip with new stainless steel appliances. This will include a Refrigerator with water and ice built into the door. Also included in the appliance package is a stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. All units will include a stackable washer and dryer. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and is open with plenty of room to cook up a storm. The Master bedroom is extremely spacious with a large walk-in closet. A tech-savvy internet and cable box in the master closet makes your dreams of going cord-free a reality. The bathroom has a beautiful deep bathtub perfect for a nice soak to wash away your stress. The second bedroom is smaller and would be perfect as an office or a small nursery. The flooring is wood plank vinyl throughout the home except for the bedrooms which has soft new carpet. The property has a fully equipped gym for the pleasure of residential and commercial tenants. You do not want to miss this. Currently offering a move-in special.