3554 Austin Davis
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:11 PM

3554 Austin Davis

3554 Austin Davis Ave · (850) 877-2284
Location

3554 Austin Davis Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Brand new construction in the up and coming Evening Rose Community. This boutique urban community is a short stroll to The Egg, Bliss Nail Spa, Zoom Tan, and Verizon Wireless and a conveniently short drive to shopping as well as the State Offices. All Apartments come equip with new stainless steel appliances. This will include a Refrigerator with water and ice built into the door. Also included in the appliance package is a stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. All units will include a stackable washer and dryer. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and is open with plenty of room to cook up a storm. The Master bedroom is extremely spacious with a large walk-in closet. A tech-savvy internet and cable box in the master closet makes your dreams of going cord-free a reality. The bathroom has a beautiful deep bathtub perfect for a nice soak to wash away your stress. The second bedroom is smaller and would be perfect as an office or a small nursery. The flooring is wood plank vinyl throughout the home except for the bedrooms which has soft new carpet. The property has a fully equipped gym for the pleasure of residential and commercial tenants. You do not want to miss this. Currently offering a move-in special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Austin Davis have any available units?
3554 Austin Davis has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 Austin Davis have?
Some of 3554 Austin Davis's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Austin Davis currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Austin Davis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Austin Davis pet-friendly?
No, 3554 Austin Davis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3554 Austin Davis offer parking?
No, 3554 Austin Davis does not offer parking.
Does 3554 Austin Davis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 Austin Davis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Austin Davis have a pool?
No, 3554 Austin Davis does not have a pool.
Does 3554 Austin Davis have accessible units?
No, 3554 Austin Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Austin Davis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3554 Austin Davis has units with dishwashers.
