Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Minutes from TCC and FSU. Make yourself at home in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen and spacious yard on close to a 1/2 acre lot. A gem of a home on a quiet street will be perfect for someone wanting the location without the noise of close to campuses. No pets allowed. Occupied. Available to move in August 1. Social Distancing and face mask required during showing. Face Mask will be provided if needed.