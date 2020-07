Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Very clean 2/2 conveniently located off Park Avenue near Governor's Square Mall and state offices and the Universities. Available August 1, 2020. Features include, large bedrooms, washer and dryer, vaulted ceiling, and covered back porch. Tenant responsible for lawn care. $40 cash per person application fee, 650 or better credit score required, $825 security deposit, one year lease, No Pets. Masks are required for all showings!