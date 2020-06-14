All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2525-12 Hartsfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2525-12 Hartsfield Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2525-12 Hartsfield Road

2525 Hartsfield Rd · (850) 727-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2525 Hartsfield Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2525-12 Hartsfield Road · Avail. Aug 14

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2525-12 Hartsfield Road Available 08/14/20 Large 3 bedroom town home with ceramic tile - August Move In!! - Amazing price for so much space! Only $990 for an August 6th move in. This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 bath town home is located in a small private setting just off Hartsfield Rd. The living room, dinning room and kitchen all have ceramic tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms and stairs. The kitchen comes fully equipped with tons of cabinets, an extra pantry and storage under the stairs. It features 3 large bedrooms each having ceiling fans and large closets. plus washer and dryer is included. $250.00 NON Refundable pet deposit per pet applies. Contact Kim Daws to view 850-727-4748 or Text 850-629-9039 or email kdaws850@gmail.com.

APPLICATION SCREENING REQUIREMENTS: Rental Applications are evaluated based on rental history, credit history (620 beacon score required), criminal history and income verification. Each person over the age of 18 must submit a SEPARATE Rental Application.

** For the safety of our tenants and clients we have temporarily suspended showings on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are still accepting applications if you wish to submit one site unseen. Application can be found on our website at www.vineyardspm.com.

(RLNE2332588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road have any available units?
2525-12 Hartsfield Road has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road have?
Some of 2525-12 Hartsfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525-12 Hartsfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
2525-12 Hartsfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525-12 Hartsfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525-12 Hartsfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road offer parking?
No, 2525-12 Hartsfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525-12 Hartsfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road have a pool?
No, 2525-12 Hartsfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road have accessible units?
No, 2525-12 Hartsfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2525-12 Hartsfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525-12 Hartsfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2525-12 Hartsfield Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity