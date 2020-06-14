Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2525-12 Hartsfield Road Available 08/14/20 Large 3 bedroom town home with ceramic tile - August Move In!! - Amazing price for so much space! Only $990 for an August 6th move in. This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 bath town home is located in a small private setting just off Hartsfield Rd. The living room, dinning room and kitchen all have ceramic tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms and stairs. The kitchen comes fully equipped with tons of cabinets, an extra pantry and storage under the stairs. It features 3 large bedrooms each having ceiling fans and large closets. plus washer and dryer is included. $250.00 NON Refundable pet deposit per pet applies. Contact Kim Daws to view 850-727-4748 or Text 850-629-9039 or email kdaws850@gmail.com.



APPLICATION SCREENING REQUIREMENTS: Rental Applications are evaluated based on rental history, credit history (620 beacon score required), criminal history and income verification. Each person over the age of 18 must submit a SEPARATE Rental Application.



** For the safety of our tenants and clients we have temporarily suspended showings on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are still accepting applications if you wish to submit one site unseen. Application can be found on our website at www.vineyardspm.com.



(RLNE2332588)