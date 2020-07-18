Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2473 Rumba Ct Available 08/15/20 SPACIOUS 1/1 with Deck, Plank Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, & Washer/Dryer! Minutes to FSU & TCC! $775/month Avail Aug 15th! - You will love this spacious 1/1 with vaulted ceilings, open concept living room to kitchen, and plank floors (carpet in bedroom and on stairs to be removed and replaced). Private deck out behind the home backs up to woods for great privacy. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to FSU, TCC, bus stops, shopping, restaurants, night life, and more. $775/month available August 15th.



Directions: Noth on Ocala towards Tharpe. Left on Rumba. 2473 Rumba Ct Tallahassee, FL 32304



(RLNE5886366)