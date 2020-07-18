All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2473 Rumba Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2473 Rumba Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2473 Rumba Ct

2473 Rumba Lane · (850) 766-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2473 Rumba Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2473 Rumba Ct · Avail. Aug 15

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2473 Rumba Ct Available 08/15/20 SPACIOUS 1/1 with Deck, Plank Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, & Washer/Dryer! Minutes to FSU & TCC! $775/month Avail Aug 15th! - You will love this spacious 1/1 with vaulted ceilings, open concept living room to kitchen, and plank floors (carpet in bedroom and on stairs to be removed and replaced). Private deck out behind the home backs up to woods for great privacy. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to FSU, TCC, bus stops, shopping, restaurants, night life, and more. $775/month available August 15th.

Directions: Noth on Ocala towards Tharpe. Left on Rumba. 2473 Rumba Ct Tallahassee, FL 32304

(RLNE5886366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 Rumba Ct have any available units?
2473 Rumba Ct has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 Rumba Ct have?
Some of 2473 Rumba Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 Rumba Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2473 Rumba Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 Rumba Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 Rumba Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2473 Rumba Ct offer parking?
No, 2473 Rumba Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2473 Rumba Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 Rumba Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 Rumba Ct have a pool?
No, 2473 Rumba Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2473 Rumba Ct have accessible units?
No, 2473 Rumba Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 Rumba Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 Rumba Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2473 Rumba Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity