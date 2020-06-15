All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2456 Atlas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2456 Atlas Road
Last updated March 27 2019 at 2:32 PM

2456 Atlas Road

2456 Atlas Road · (850) 386-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2456 Atlas Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Three Bedroom, 2 full bath single story
townhome, large corner lot, plenty of
parking. Nice covered patio or carport.
Across the street from Astoria Park
Elementary School. City Bus across the
street, School buses nearby. Universities,
shopping, restaurants, I 10 easy access.
Spacious living/dining. Master bedroom
with full bath and shower. Separate fully
equipped kitchen lots of cabinets and
counter space, opens to carport. Laundry
with washer dryer. Small mature dog under
20 lbs with owner approval. $850.00 long
term lease possible.

(RLNE2278369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Atlas Road have any available units?
2456 Atlas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 Atlas Road have?
Some of 2456 Atlas Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Atlas Road currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Atlas Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Atlas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 Atlas Road is pet friendly.
Does 2456 Atlas Road offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Atlas Road does offer parking.
Does 2456 Atlas Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2456 Atlas Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Atlas Road have a pool?
No, 2456 Atlas Road does not have a pool.
Does 2456 Atlas Road have accessible units?
No, 2456 Atlas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Atlas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Atlas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2456 Atlas Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity