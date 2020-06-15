2456 Atlas Road

Amenities
- Three Bedroom, 2 full bath single story
townhome, large corner lot, plenty of
parking. Nice covered patio or carport.
Across the street from Astoria Park
Elementary School. City Bus across the
street, School buses nearby. Universities,
shopping, restaurants, I 10 easy access.
Spacious living/dining. Master bedroom
with full bath and shower. Separate fully
equipped kitchen lots of cabinets and
counter space, opens to carport. Laundry
with washer dryer. Small mature dog under
20 lbs with owner approval. $850.00 long
term lease possible.
(RLNE2278369)