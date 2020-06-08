All apartments in Tallahassee
Location

2403 Hartsfield Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2403 Hartsfield Rd # 105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

2403 Hartsfield Rd # 105 Available 08/15/20 3/3 Condo With Wood and Ceramic Flooring! Available August 2020!! - Available August 2020!

$1000.00 Per Month!

Very well maintained three bedroom, three bathroom condo conveniently located on Hartsfield Road in the Harstfield Green Condo Community. The unit has nuetral paint colors, engineered wood flooring throughout and tile in the kitchen and baths. This wonderful home has central heat and air, ceiling fans, full kitchen, with a dining area as well as washer & dryer.

Please allow 24 hours notice to view.

No Pets Allowed!

**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**

Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2148673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

