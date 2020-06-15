2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D

Amenities

3 bedroom Town Home for rent right away, all tile/ wood floors, close to campuses - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available for an immediate move in. It is conveniently located in The Timbers, close to all campuses near the corner of Tennessee St and White Dr. This unit features a large ceramic tile living room, a modern open bar kitchen, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer and a half bath down stairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs with hard wood floors, 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans and lots of closet space. This corner unit has a large wrap around deck, extra green space and the community pool is located just behind the unit. Call or text Kim Daws at 850-727-4748 or text 850-629-9039, kdaws850@gmail.com for more information.



(RLNE3963965)