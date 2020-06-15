All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D

2319 Green Timbers Trl · (850) 727-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2319 Green Timbers Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom Town Home for rent right away, all tile/ wood floors, close to campuses - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available for an immediate move in. It is conveniently located in The Timbers, close to all campuses near the corner of Tennessee St and White Dr. This unit features a large ceramic tile living room, a modern open bar kitchen, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer and a half bath down stairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs with hard wood floors, 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans and lots of closet space. This corner unit has a large wrap around deck, extra green space and the community pool is located just behind the unit. Call or text Kim Daws at 850-727-4748 or text 850-629-9039, kdaws850@gmail.com for more information.

(RLNE3963965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D have any available units?
2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D have?
Some of 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D offer parking?
No, 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D has a pool.
Does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D have accessible units?
No, 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Green Timbers Trl Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
