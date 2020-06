Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

This house was recently remodeled with fresh paint, tile and hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new high efficiency air conditioning unit, new washer and dryer, ceiling fans in all rooms, and a fenced in backyard with patio and fire pit area. The living room is very large and great for guests. Pet friendly, up to two pets allowed. Great neighborhood off of High and Tharpe streets. The house is available August.