Tallahassee, FL
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2309 Green Timbers Trail-B

2309 Green Timbers Trl · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2309 Green Timbers Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B · Avail. Aug 18

$875

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two And A Half Bath Town Home With 2 On-Site Pools-The Timbers - Convenient to all campuses, this 1000 sq. ft. Timbers townhome is perfect for roommates. Two large bedrooms upstairs with a shared full bath (linen closet, too) between. Downstairs, a great room, well-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, interior laundry room with stackable washer& dryer included and a half bath, convenient for you or your guests. Wood laminate flooring in bedrooms, vinyl and tile in the living room and main areas. Extra storage available under the staircase. Back door opens out to large wood deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling and chilling. Sorry, no indoor smoking permitted. Small adult pet considered with fee.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street from Ocala, right on White Drive, right into The Timbers, past the tennis courts, take a left then right on Green Timbers Trail.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE2381526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B have any available units?
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B have?
Some of 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B offer parking?
No, 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B has a pool.
Does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B have accessible units?
No, 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Green Timbers Trail-B does not have units with dishwashers.
