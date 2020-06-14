Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court

2309 Green Timbers Trail-B Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two And A Half Bath Town Home With 2 On-Site Pools-The Timbers - Convenient to all campuses, this 1000 sq. ft. Timbers townhome is perfect for roommates. Two large bedrooms upstairs with a shared full bath (linen closet, too) between. Downstairs, a great room, well-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, interior laundry room with stackable washer& dryer included and a half bath, convenient for you or your guests. Wood laminate flooring in bedrooms, vinyl and tile in the living room and main areas. Extra storage available under the staircase. Back door opens out to large wood deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining and grilling and chilling. Sorry, no indoor smoking permitted. Small adult pet considered with fee.



Directions: West on Tennessee Street from Ocala, right on White Drive, right into The Timbers, past the tennis courts, take a left then right on Green Timbers Trail.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE2381526)