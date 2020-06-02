2238 Holton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

**Ideal for students or roommates. Bedrooms are individually leased, rental price is $650 per bedroom; total monthly rent for this unit is $1,900** 3 bedroom 2 bath home located adjacent to FAMU and convenient to FSU campus as well. BRAND NEW construction with a luxury feel! Home features wood laminate floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances a one car garage, washer and dryer and backyard deck overlooking green space. Lawncare included. Pets may be considered with non-refundable pet fee.