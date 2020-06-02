All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2238 Holton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2238 Holton
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

2238 Holton

2238 Holton Street · (850) 294-4121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2238 Holton Street, Tallahassee, FL 32310
Bond Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
**Ideal for students or roommates. Bedrooms are individually leased, rental price is $650 per bedroom; total monthly rent for this unit is $1,900** 3 bedroom 2 bath home located adjacent to FAMU and convenient to FSU campus as well. BRAND NEW construction with a luxury feel! Home features wood laminate floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances a one car garage, washer and dryer and backyard deck overlooking green space. Lawncare included. Pets may be considered with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Holton have any available units?
2238 Holton has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 Holton have?
Some of 2238 Holton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Holton currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Holton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Holton pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 Holton is pet friendly.
Does 2238 Holton offer parking?
Yes, 2238 Holton does offer parking.
Does 2238 Holton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 Holton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Holton have a pool?
No, 2238 Holton does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Holton have accessible units?
No, 2238 Holton does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Holton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 Holton has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2238 Holton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity