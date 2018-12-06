Amenities
2226 Timberwood Circle N. A Available 08/01/20 3 Bed off Mission Road - Property Overview
Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout, Huge Balcony, Wraparound Deck, Great Storage for Bikes and More, 2 Pools
Available for rent August 2020!
Room Dimensions
Lrm 14'8"x11'7", Dining 12'10"x8'4", Master 16x11, Bdrm 11'7", 9'3", Bdrm 11x9
RENTAL FEATURES:
Air conditioning/Central heat
Tile floor
Washer/Dryer - Laundry area inside
Large Balcony/Wrap around deck
Swimming pool
Pricing
$995.00 monthly rent
$995.00 security deposit with full approval
Pet Policy
This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:
-Photo and detailed description of animal
$350.00 pet fee
$25.00 monthly pet rent
-Proof of pet liability insurance
-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement
No Cats Allowed
