2226 Timberwood Circle N. A Available 08/01/20 3 Bed off Mission Road - Property Overview



Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout, Huge Balcony, Wraparound Deck, Great Storage for Bikes and More, 2 Pools

Available for rent August 2020!



Room Dimensions

Lrm 14'8"x11'7", Dining 12'10"x8'4", Master 16x11, Bdrm 11'7", 9'3", Bdrm 11x9



RENTAL FEATURES:



Air conditioning/Central heat

Tile floor

Washer/Dryer - Laundry area inside

Large Balcony/Wrap around deck

Swimming pool



Pricing



$995.00 monthly rent

$995.00 security deposit with full approval



Pet Policy



This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:

-Photo and detailed description of animal

$350.00 pet fee

$25.00 monthly pet rent

-Proof of pet liability insurance

-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4637997)