Tallahassee, FL
2226 Timberwood Circle N. A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2226 Timberwood Circle N. A

2226 Timberwood Circle North · (850) 224-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2226 Timberwood Circle North, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
2226 Timberwood Circle N. A Available 08/01/20 3 Bed off Mission Road - Property Overview

Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout, Huge Balcony, Wraparound Deck, Great Storage for Bikes and More, 2 Pools
Available for rent August 2020!

Room Dimensions
Lrm 14'8"x11'7", Dining 12'10"x8'4", Master 16x11, Bdrm 11'7", 9'3", Bdrm 11x9

RENTAL FEATURES:

Air conditioning/Central heat
Tile floor
Washer/Dryer - Laundry area inside
Large Balcony/Wrap around deck
Swimming pool

Pricing

$995.00 monthly rent
$995.00 security deposit with full approval

Pet Policy

This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:
-Photo and detailed description of animal
$350.00 pet fee
$25.00 monthly pet rent
-Proof of pet liability insurance
-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4637997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A have any available units?
2226 Timberwood Circle N. A has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A have?
Some of 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Timberwood Circle N. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A offer parking?
No, 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A have a pool?
Yes, 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A has a pool.
Does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A have accessible units?
No, 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Timberwood Circle N. A does not have units with dishwashers.
