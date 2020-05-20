All apartments in Tallahassee
2211 Mulberry Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2211 Mulberry Boulevard

2211 Mulberry Boulevard · (850) 224-6275
Location

2211 Mulberry Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Town and Country

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2211 Mulberry Boulevard · Avail. Aug 18

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2211 Mulberry Boulevard Available 08/18/20 Spacious 3 bedroom home - This spacious 3 bedroom home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with 1500 sq feet. This all brick home offers a huge yard an over-sized back porch. Hard wood floors and an open concept, this home is great for entertaining. This home has a large one car garage and offers laundry hook ups.

School Zones: Ruediger Elementary, Griffin Middle and Leon High.
Also located 4.6 miles to TCC, 2.6 Miles to FSU and 4.1 Milse to FAMU.

Directions: From the Florida State Capitol; North on Monroe St, Left on Tennessee St. Turn right on N Macomb St til it turns into Old Banbridge Rd. Turn right on Mulberry Blvd house will be on the right.

(RLNE3183622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard have any available units?
2211 Mulberry Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard have?
Some of 2211 Mulberry Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Mulberry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Mulberry Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Mulberry Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Mulberry Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Mulberry Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Mulberry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2211 Mulberry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2211 Mulberry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Mulberry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Mulberry Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
