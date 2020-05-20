Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2211 Mulberry Boulevard Available 08/18/20 Spacious 3 bedroom home - This spacious 3 bedroom home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with 1500 sq feet. This all brick home offers a huge yard an over-sized back porch. Hard wood floors and an open concept, this home is great for entertaining. This home has a large one car garage and offers laundry hook ups.



School Zones: Ruediger Elementary, Griffin Middle and Leon High.

Also located 4.6 miles to TCC, 2.6 Miles to FSU and 4.1 Milse to FAMU.



Directions: From the Florida State Capitol; North on Monroe St, Left on Tennessee St. Turn right on N Macomb St til it turns into Old Banbridge Rd. Turn right on Mulberry Blvd house will be on the right.



(RLNE3183622)