Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2150 Delta Way Available 08/01/20 3/3 Townhome near Downtown - This 3/3 townhome is available August 1, 2020. Includes downstairs master and full bath, upstairs two bedrooms and two full bath, carpet in bedrooms and tile in common areas and one car garage.

Back deck overlooking green area and this home is close to Tallahassee Mall and the downtown area.

Pets allowed with pet liability insurance m current shot record and non refundable fee $300.00. No pets allowed that are on the agressive breed restriction list.



Please contact Diane Wariwck at 850-661-6652 via text or call.



