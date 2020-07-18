All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2150 Delta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2150 Delta Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2150 Delta Way

2150 Delta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2150 Delta Way, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2150 Delta Way Available 08/01/20 3/3 Townhome near Downtown - This 3/3 townhome is available August 1, 2020. Includes downstairs master and full bath, upstairs two bedrooms and two full bath, carpet in bedrooms and tile in common areas and one car garage.
Back deck overlooking green area and this home is close to Tallahassee Mall and the downtown area.
Pets allowed with pet liability insurance m current shot record and non refundable fee $300.00. No pets allowed that are on the agressive breed restriction list.

Please contact Diane Wariwck at 850-661-6652 via text or call.

(RLNE5912499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Delta Way have any available units?
2150 Delta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Delta Way have?
Some of 2150 Delta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Delta Way currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Delta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Delta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Delta Way is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Delta Way offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Delta Way offers parking.
Does 2150 Delta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Delta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Delta Way have a pool?
No, 2150 Delta Way does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Delta Way have accessible units?
No, 2150 Delta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Delta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Delta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University