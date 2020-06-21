All apartments in Tallahassee
2031 Tyson Green Trail

2031 Tyson Green Trail · (850) 888-2056 ext. 1
Location

2031 Tyson Green Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2031 Tyson Green Trail · Avail. Aug 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2031 Tyson Green Trail Available 08/14/20 Great 3/3 Townhome -
Tyson Place: beautiful spacious townhouses (1260 square feet) that feature three beds/three baths, vaulted ceilings, skylights, washer/dryer, and all stainless steel appliances. (stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal)

Tyson Place is just across the street from the FSU Intramural Sports Complex and minutes from Tallahassee Regional Airport. This quiet community is sure to be the right fit for professionals, families, and friends alike. To schedule a tour or complete an application, please visit our website:

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies

Property manager name & contact information:

Clay
850-778-5159
Clay@rentingtallahassee.com

(RLNE4674601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Tyson Green Trail have any available units?
2031 Tyson Green Trail has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Tyson Green Trail have?
Some of 2031 Tyson Green Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Tyson Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Tyson Green Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Tyson Green Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Tyson Green Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Tyson Green Trail offer parking?
No, 2031 Tyson Green Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2031 Tyson Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 Tyson Green Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Tyson Green Trail have a pool?
No, 2031 Tyson Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Tyson Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 2031 Tyson Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Tyson Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Tyson Green Trail has units with dishwashers.
