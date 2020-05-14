All apartments in Tallahassee
1975 Bloomington Avenue
1975 Bloomington Avenue

1975 Bloomington Ave · (850) 727-0291
Location

1975 Bloomington Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1975 Bloomington Avenue · Avail. Sep 10

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
1975 Bloomington Avenue Available 09/10/20 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Townhouse available August 2020 - One of Tallahassee's most sought after student housing communities! The entrance is off Tennessee Street just west of Appleyard Drive; nestled away from the crowds with a private gated entrance. A beautiful clubhouse, fitness center and pool are conveniently located just past the gated entrance.

The townhome is near the clubhouse and pool area and fitness center. The spacious living room has raised ceilings and wood floors and natural light.The dining area is off set from the kitchen. There is an island bar/perparation area open to the living room. Also downstairs is a private bedroom with a door to the back porch, and full bath. Upstairs are two additional master bedrooms with private baths. The utility closet with washer and dryer is also located upstairs. Sorry no pets and no interior smoking permitted.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street from Ocala, Right into University Green at 3250 W. Tennessee Street, Bloomington is straight ahead and slightly to your left. The townhome is on your right.

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Bloomington Avenue have any available units?
1975 Bloomington Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Bloomington Avenue have?
Some of 1975 Bloomington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Bloomington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Bloomington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Bloomington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Bloomington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1975 Bloomington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1975 Bloomington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1975 Bloomington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 Bloomington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Bloomington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1975 Bloomington Avenue has a pool.
Does 1975 Bloomington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1975 Bloomington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Bloomington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Bloomington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
