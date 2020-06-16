All apartments in Tallahassee
1922 Sunset Lane
1922 Sunset Lane

1922 Sunset Lane · (850) 727-0291
Location

1922 Sunset Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1922 Sunset Lane · Avail. Aug 14

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
1922 Sunset Lane Available 08/14/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House With Great Yard!! - This beautiful home is situated on a nice corner lot in the Scenic Heights neighborhood. The open floor plan features a Great room with hardwood floors, and a spacious well equipped kitchen, with large kitchen island. The roomy Master bedroom has a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms of similar size share a full bath, located in the hall. Relax on the deck overlooking the back yard under beautiful shady oak trees and enjoy the flowering camellias that bloom in the winter months; or entertain on cold evenings around the fire pit. A full size washer and dryer are located in the laundry room. Ample parking with a covered carport and extra parking on the street. Sorry, no pets and no indoor smoking permitted.

Directions: West on Tharpe Street, then right on Devra at the light. Take a right on Sunset, home is on the corner, left side.

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Sunset Lane have any available units?
1922 Sunset Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 1922 Sunset Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Sunset Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1922 Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Sunset Lane does offer parking.
Does 1922 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Sunset Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 1922 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 1922 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
