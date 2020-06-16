Amenities

1922 Sunset Lane Available 08/14/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House With Great Yard!! - This beautiful home is situated on a nice corner lot in the Scenic Heights neighborhood. The open floor plan features a Great room with hardwood floors, and a spacious well equipped kitchen, with large kitchen island. The roomy Master bedroom has a private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms of similar size share a full bath, located in the hall. Relax on the deck overlooking the back yard under beautiful shady oak trees and enjoy the flowering camellias that bloom in the winter months; or entertain on cold evenings around the fire pit. A full size washer and dryer are located in the laundry room. Ample parking with a covered carport and extra parking on the street. Sorry, no pets and no indoor smoking permitted.



Directions: West on Tharpe Street, then right on Devra at the light. Take a right on Sunset, home is on the corner, left side.



No Pets Allowed



