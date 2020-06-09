All apartments in Tallahassee
1814 Carol
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

1814 Carol

1814 Carol Place · (850) 445-5129
Location

1814 Carol Place, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
4/2 POOL Home w/ Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Apps, Fenced Yard, & W/D! Inc Lawn & Pool Maint! $1995/month Avail Aug 1st! Walk to FSU! You will love this awesome 4/2 house that has wood floors throughout (no carpet), large living room, big bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and inside utility area with front loading washer and dryer! There is a front deck, enormous privacy fenced yard, sparkling pool, and large corner lot! Lawn & Pool Maintenance are included in rent! Stellar location walking distance to FSU stadium, Collegetown, and bus stops! Bike to restaurants, shopping, night life, TCC, FSU, & more! Available August 1st for $1995/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Carol have any available units?
1814 Carol has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Carol have?
Some of 1814 Carol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Carol currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Carol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Carol pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Carol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1814 Carol offer parking?
No, 1814 Carol does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Carol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 Carol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Carol have a pool?
Yes, 1814 Carol has a pool.
Does 1814 Carol have accessible units?
No, 1814 Carol does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Carol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 Carol has units with dishwashers.
