1814 Carol

4/2 POOL Home w/ Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Apps, Fenced Yard, & W/D! Inc Lawn & Pool Maint! $1995/month Avail Aug 1st! Walk to FSU! You will love this awesome 4/2 house that has wood floors throughout (no carpet), large living room, big bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and inside utility area with front loading washer and dryer! There is a front deck, enormous privacy fenced yard, sparkling pool, and large corner lot! Lawn & Pool Maintenance are included in rent! Stellar location walking distance to FSU stadium, Collegetown, and bus stops! Bike to restaurants, shopping, night life, TCC, FSU, & more! Available August 1st for $1995/month!