1712 Kathryn

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled 5 bed / 3 bath home in great central location!! Open and bright great room with fireplace. Wood floors throughout. Modern kitchen with tile backslash and stainless steel appliances. French doors off dining room open to large back deck. Home was fully remodeled in 2017. 2 master suites, one on the upper floor and one on the lower level. Upstairs includes 2 additional bedrooms. Downstairs includes a large family room, an additional guest bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and storage. Great backyard patio and storage shed for tenant use. No pets allowed or smoking inside. VERIFIABLE INCOME MUST BE 3X THE RENT, MIN 620 CREDIT SCORE. Available August. $25 application fee per adult.