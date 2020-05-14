All apartments in Tallahassee
1712 Kathryn

1712 Kathryn Drive · (850) 297-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1712 Kathryn Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2312 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled 5 bed / 3 bath home in great central location!! Open and bright great room with fireplace. Wood floors throughout. Modern kitchen with tile backslash and stainless steel appliances. French doors off dining room open to large back deck. Home was fully remodeled in 2017. 2 master suites, one on the upper floor and one on the lower level. Upstairs includes 2 additional bedrooms. Downstairs includes a large family room, an additional guest bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and storage. Great backyard patio and storage shed for tenant use. No pets allowed or smoking inside. VERIFIABLE INCOME MUST BE 3X THE RENT, MIN 620 CREDIT SCORE. Available August. $25 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Kathryn have any available units?
1712 Kathryn has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Kathryn have?
Some of 1712 Kathryn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Kathryn currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Kathryn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Kathryn pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Kathryn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1712 Kathryn offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Kathryn offers parking.
Does 1712 Kathryn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Kathryn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Kathryn have a pool?
No, 1712 Kathryn does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Kathryn have accessible units?
No, 1712 Kathryn does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Kathryn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Kathryn has units with dishwashers.
