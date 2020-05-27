All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1634 Airport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1634 Airport
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:45 PM

1634 Airport

1634 Airport Drive · (850) 445-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1634 Airport Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WALK TO FSU! 4/2 w/ Tile Floors, Fenced Yard, 2 Living Rooms, Carport, Washer/Dryer, & More! $1600/month Avail August 1st! You will love this awesome and spacious 4/2 that has tile floors throughout, 2 living spaces, good sized bedrooms, and more! There is a carport, inside utility room with washer and dryer, covered back porch, inside utility room with washer/dryer, and large fenced yard with lawn maintenance included! Excellent location walking distance to FSU, Collegetown, FSU stadium, restaurants, shopping, & night life! Great for tailgating! Available August 1st for $1600/month *The kitchen cabinets will be painted white, counters will be refinished, some light fixtures will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Airport have any available units?
1634 Airport has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Airport have?
Some of 1634 Airport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Airport currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Airport isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Airport pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Airport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1634 Airport offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Airport does offer parking.
Does 1634 Airport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Airport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Airport have a pool?
No, 1634 Airport does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Airport have accessible units?
No, 1634 Airport does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Airport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 Airport has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1634 Airport?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity