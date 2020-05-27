1634 Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

WALK TO FSU! 4/2 w/ Tile Floors, Fenced Yard, 2 Living Rooms, Carport, Washer/Dryer, & More! $1600/month Avail August 1st! You will love this awesome and spacious 4/2 that has tile floors throughout, 2 living spaces, good sized bedrooms, and more! There is a carport, inside utility room with washer and dryer, covered back porch, inside utility room with washer/dryer, and large fenced yard with lawn maintenance included! Excellent location walking distance to FSU, Collegetown, FSU stadium, restaurants, shopping, & night life! Great for tailgating! Available August 1st for $1600/month *The kitchen cabinets will be painted white, counters will be refinished, some light fixtures will be replaced.