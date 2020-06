Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

1611 Pepper Drive Available 08/10/20 --PRELEASING FOR 8/10/2020 -- 3/1 single family home - -- PRELEASING FOR 8/10/2020 -- VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY -- SEE VIDEO ON OUR WEBSITE



Perfect home for students! 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath single-family home with bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Large, open living room with tile floors throughout the home. Closed-in Florida room and screened-in patio with private backyard area are great for entertaining. Home has covered car port outside. Washer and dryer included. Lawn care provided.



(RLNE5834254)