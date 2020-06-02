All apartments in Tallahassee
1412 Branch Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1412 Branch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Branch Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Levy Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
1412 Branch Street Available 08/14/20 1412 Branch Street - Midtown Single Family home - You will love this Mid-Town bungalow!! A cozy front porch welcomes you home and is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. All hard wood floors and updated kitchen and bath make this the perfect mix of new and old. Spacious great room with tons of window and natural light. Kitchen dining area and huge pantry too. All stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets too.

Two equal sized bedrooms are split by a perfect for two bathroom. Twin vanities with storage, walk in shower and separate water closet. The back bedroom has a french door with pella blinds to the deck and backyard. Sorry no inferior smoking permitted. Off street parking provided, lawn care included. Small adult pet considered with $250 non refundable pet fee and additional $25/month additional rent.

Directions: West on Seventh from Monroe Street, then right on Branch street. House is the larger home up front. Please don't block driveway

Qualification Level Silver

Directions:

(RLNE5840422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

