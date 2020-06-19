All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1378 Warrior Way

1378 Warrior Way · (850) 778-5159
Location

1378 Warrior Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1378 Warrior Way · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom With Deck! Available May 1st! $100 OFF 2ND MONTHS RENT! - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom property is in an ideal location next to Florida State University and Doak Campbell Stadium. This property features wood floors, back deck, car port, washer/dryer, and many more amazing features! The rooms are large and have large amounts of closet space.

Don't miss your chance to secure this property for you as it will not last long!

More interior pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Warrior Way have any available units?
1378 Warrior Way has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 Warrior Way have?
Some of 1378 Warrior Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Warrior Way currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Warrior Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Warrior Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1378 Warrior Way is pet friendly.
Does 1378 Warrior Way offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Warrior Way does offer parking.
Does 1378 Warrior Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1378 Warrior Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Warrior Way have a pool?
No, 1378 Warrior Way does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Warrior Way have accessible units?
No, 1378 Warrior Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Warrior Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1378 Warrior Way does not have units with dishwashers.
