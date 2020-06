Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gated community within shadows distance of Doak Campbell Stadium. This unit has been completely remodeled! Featuring an upgraded kitchen with an open concept, great for entertaining. Each of the bathrooms have had a total redesign, new tile shower/vanity combo. Also included with this 2Bed/2.5Bath is an oversized 2 car garage, new paint, new flooring, washer dryer, balcony/porch and much more. Ready for immediate move in. Lock out your competition by applying today!