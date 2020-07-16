All apartments in Tallahassee
1215 North Duval Street

1215 North Duval Street · (850) 597-0750
Location

1215 North Duval Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 North Duval Street · Avail. Aug 8

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1215 North Duval Street Available 08/08/20 Midtown TownHouse - Available on August 8. This Mid-town home is perfect for access to the Capitol, downtown and Lake Ella. Walk to great restaurants and shops. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is 2 stories with hardwood floors throughout. Modern open space for living and entertaining. High end lighting and plumbing fixtures. Vaulted ceilings and marble counter-tops. Kitchen has an island, custom feel cabinets and a pantry, opens up to formal dining room, and living room. All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included. Off street parking for 2 cars. Pets will considered on case by case basis. Lawn and Pest Control included. Call or text Lewis Real Property Mgmt 850-597-0750 or LRPMreception@gmail.com.

(RLNE5889139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 North Duval Street have any available units?
1215 North Duval Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 North Duval Street have?
Some of 1215 North Duval Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 North Duval Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 North Duval Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 North Duval Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 North Duval Street is pet friendly.
Does 1215 North Duval Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 North Duval Street offers parking.
Does 1215 North Duval Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 North Duval Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 North Duval Street have a pool?
No, 1215 North Duval Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 North Duval Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 North Duval Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 North Duval Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 North Duval Street does not have units with dishwashers.
