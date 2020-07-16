Amenities

1215 North Duval Street Available 08/08/20 Midtown TownHouse - Available on August 8. This Mid-town home is perfect for access to the Capitol, downtown and Lake Ella. Walk to great restaurants and shops. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is 2 stories with hardwood floors throughout. Modern open space for living and entertaining. High end lighting and plumbing fixtures. Vaulted ceilings and marble counter-tops. Kitchen has an island, custom feel cabinets and a pantry, opens up to formal dining room, and living room. All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included. Off street parking for 2 cars. Pets will considered on case by case basis. Lawn and Pest Control included. Call or text Lewis Real Property Mgmt 850-597-0750 or LRPMreception@gmail.com.



