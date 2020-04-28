All apartments in Tallahassee
1126 N Bronough Street

1126 North Bronough Street · (850) 583-7991 ext. 1
Location

1126 North Bronough Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1126 N Bronough Street · Avail. Aug 18

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1126 N Bronough Street Available 08/18/20 Midtown 2/1 Duplex Available August 18th! - Gorgeous remodeled duplex from floors, to ceiling is located steps from great shopping, restaurants, downtown and FSU areas.

This unit has been completely remodeled with all new stainless appliances, new AC, new bathroom , gorgeous hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint and this home is pet friendly to non aggressive breeds with a 400.00 non refundable pet fee.

Contact Travis at 850-583-7991 or Travis@RentingTallahassee.com

(RLNE2974207)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 N Bronough Street have any available units?
1126 N Bronough Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 N Bronough Street have?
Some of 1126 N Bronough Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 N Bronough Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 N Bronough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 N Bronough Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 N Bronough Street is pet friendly.
Does 1126 N Bronough Street offer parking?
No, 1126 N Bronough Street does not offer parking.
Does 1126 N Bronough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 N Bronough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 N Bronough Street have a pool?
No, 1126 N Bronough Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 N Bronough Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 N Bronough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 N Bronough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 N Bronough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
