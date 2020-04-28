Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1126 N Bronough Street Available 08/18/20 Midtown 2/1 Duplex Available August 18th! - Gorgeous remodeled duplex from floors, to ceiling is located steps from great shopping, restaurants, downtown and FSU areas.



This unit has been completely remodeled with all new stainless appliances, new AC, new bathroom , gorgeous hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint and this home is pet friendly to non aggressive breeds with a 400.00 non refundable pet fee.



Contact Travis at 850-583-7991 or Travis@RentingTallahassee.com



