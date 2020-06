Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Looking for an adorable home to call your own this fall? Look no further! This 3/1 single family home is coming available August 15th! Wood flooring throughout, covered carport w/ outdoor laundry area, washer and dryer included, outside storage available. Pet friendly! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*