Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious 4 Bedroom Home! - 103 Barbourville Drive is a very spacious home. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout this entire home, with beautifully tiled kitchen and bathrooms. The Master bedroom features a grand walk in closet. Also featuring a galley style kitchen with two additional bonus rooms for a den and an office or an type of creative space that works for you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832069)