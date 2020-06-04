All apartments in Surfside
Find more places like 9499 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surfside, FL
/
9499 Collins Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

9499 Collins Ave

9499 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surfside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny. SW corner full of sun and gorgeous views ! Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Great building amenities such as valet, 24hr security, beach service, fitness center. Walk to Harding district for amazing dining and shopping. Walking distance to house of worship. Nest door to the trendy new Grand Beach Hotel
Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9499 Collins Ave have any available units?
9499 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9499 Collins Ave have?
Some of 9499 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9499 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9499 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9499 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9499 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9499 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9499 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 9499 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9499 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9499 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9499 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9499 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9499 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9499 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9499 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9499 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9499 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9499 Collins Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms
Surfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with Pool
Surfside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity