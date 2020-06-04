9499 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage valet service

Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny. SW corner full of sun and gorgeous views ! Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Great building amenities such as valet, 24hr security, beach service, fitness center. Walk to Harding district for amazing dining and shopping. Walking distance to house of worship. Nest door to the trendy new Grand Beach Hotel

Easy to show