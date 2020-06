Amenities

Location, Location, Location.Vacant and ready for immediate vacancy. Best deal for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the Waves Condo on the ocean in Surfside. Spacious split floor plan with full size washer/dryer. Great amenities include attended lobby, gym, spa, pool on the ocean and assigned parking. The Waves is a wonderful full service oceanfront building that is walking distance to shops of Surfside, Houses of Worship and Bal Harbour Mall.