9225 Collins Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:52 AM

9225 Collins Ave

9225 Collins Avenue · (305) 733-2292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami
Beach. Newly renovated with granite counter tops and stainless steel Gallery appliances, updated bathrooms, large walk-in closet, wide open balcony offering gorgeous views of the ocean and pool area to the east and sunset views to the west. An easy walk to all the shops, restaurants,and activities that Surfside and Bal Harbor have to offer. Visit the luxurious Shops of Bal Harbor just a short walk away and bask in the beautiful blue waters of Miami Beach and expansive pool area right in your backyard. Building offers community activity rooms, designated parking and front desk security 24 hours a day. Ocean front living at it's best!! Text/Call listing agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9225 Collins Ave have any available units?
9225 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9225 Collins Ave have?
Some of 9225 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9225 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9225 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9225 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9225 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9225 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9225 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 9225 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9225 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9225 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9225 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9225 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9225 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9225 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9225 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9225 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9225 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
