9225 Collins Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami

Beach. Newly renovated with granite counter tops and stainless steel Gallery appliances, updated bathrooms, large walk-in closet, wide open balcony offering gorgeous views of the ocean and pool area to the east and sunset views to the west. An easy walk to all the shops, restaurants,and activities that Surfside and Bal Harbor have to offer. Visit the luxurious Shops of Bal Harbor just a short walk away and bask in the beautiful blue waters of Miami Beach and expansive pool area right in your backyard. Building offers community activity rooms, designated parking and front desk security 24 hours a day. Ocean front living at it's best!! Text/Call listing agent for showings.