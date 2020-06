Amenities

Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.The Waverly at Surfside is a pristine building in a prime setting. Just footsteps away from the beautiful Ocean and best beaches. This condo has the best of both worlds; shopping at Bal Harbour, fine dining and breathtaking sights that are a dream for anyone.