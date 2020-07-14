9040 Abbott Ave

Amenities

Spacious and bright, located in the quiet neighborhood house for rent. Features large open layout, new tile roof, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, mosaic tile bathrooms. Big private fenced backyard with fruit trees. Outdoor shower. One car garage with additional storage space. Great location: 2 blocks from the ocean, walking distance to Bal Harbor shops, stores and restaurants, places of worship. City of Surfside gives residents free access to tennis courts, community pool and park to play. Safe neighborhood. Perfect place to raise the family. Option to buy. Tenant occupied until August 1, 2020. Call listing agent.