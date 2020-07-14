All apartments in Surfside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

9040 Abbott Ave

9040 Abbott Avenue · (414) 248-0829
Location

9040 Abbott Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious and bright, located in the quiet neighborhood house for rent. Features large open layout, new tile roof, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, mosaic tile bathrooms. Big private fenced backyard with fruit trees. Outdoor shower. One car garage with additional storage space. Great location: 2 blocks from the ocean, walking distance to Bal Harbor shops, stores and restaurants, places of worship. City of Surfside gives residents free access to tennis courts, community pool and park to play. Safe neighborhood. Perfect place to raise the family. Option to buy. Tenant occupied until August 1, 2020. Call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 Abbott Ave have any available units?
9040 Abbott Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9040 Abbott Ave have?
Some of 9040 Abbott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 Abbott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9040 Abbott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 Abbott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9040 Abbott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9040 Abbott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9040 Abbott Ave offers parking.
Does 9040 Abbott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9040 Abbott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 Abbott Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9040 Abbott Ave has a pool.
Does 9040 Abbott Ave have accessible units?
No, 9040 Abbott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 Abbott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9040 Abbott Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9040 Abbott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9040 Abbott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
