All apartments in Surfside
Find more places like 8955 collins.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surfside, FL
/
8955 collins
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

8955 collins

8955 Collins Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surfside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$60,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
sauna
tennis court
yoga
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp. Exquisitely finished and furnished by Design Italia, flow-through residence boasts gracious living areas with wide corner terraces off main living area and Master Bedroom suite with direct ocean and sunset views. Residence features private elevator finger recognition entry, gas stove, and temperature-controlled parking. Full service building with rooftop tennis court, outdoor and heated indoor pools, steam room, meditation pond, yoga studio, children’s play room and direct beach access. Immediate occupancy. * Photos are of model residence & not a depiction of the furnishings of residence offered for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8955 collins have any available units?
8955 collins has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8955 collins have?
Some of 8955 collins's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 collins currently offering any rent specials?
8955 collins isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 collins pet-friendly?
No, 8955 collins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 8955 collins offer parking?
Yes, 8955 collins does offer parking.
Does 8955 collins have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8955 collins offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 collins have a pool?
Yes, 8955 collins has a pool.
Does 8955 collins have accessible units?
No, 8955 collins does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 collins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8955 collins has units with dishwashers.
Does 8955 collins have units with air conditioning?
No, 8955 collins does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8955 collins?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms
Surfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with Pool
Surfside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity