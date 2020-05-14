8955 collins

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage new construction sauna tennis court yoga

ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp. Exquisitely finished and furnished by Design Italia, flow-through residence boasts gracious living areas with wide corner terraces off main living area and Master Bedroom suite with direct ocean and sunset views. Residence features private elevator finger recognition entry, gas stove, and temperature-controlled parking. Full service building with rooftop tennis court, outdoor and heated indoor pools, steam room, meditation pond, yoga studio, children’s play room and direct beach access. Immediate occupancy. * Photos are of model residence & not a depiction of the furnishings of residence offered for lease.