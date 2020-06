Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2/2 IN VERY DESIRABLE RIMINI BEACH CONDO, LOCATED BETWEEN THE SHOPPING MECCA OF BAL HARBOR AND THE NIGHT LIFE OF SOUTH BEACH. IN THE HEART OF SURFSIDE. THIS UNIT IS TILED IN THE LIVING AREA AND CARPETED IN THE BEDROOMS. IT HAS A WASHER AND DRYER. THE KITCHEN IS OPEN AND HAS A GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE A/C IS VERY RECENT. NEW ROLL-UP BLINDS ON EVERY WINDOWS. NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. FRESHLY PAINTED. THERE ARE HURRICANE SHUTTERS. THIS BOUTIQUE BUILDING IS ON THE BEACH, HAS A SWIMMING POOL, AND A SOCIAL ROOM. THE UNIT COMES WITH A PARKING SPACE. EASY TO SHOW. PLEASE CALL L-A FOR INSTRUCTIONS. JUST REDUCED. CAN BE RENTED RIGHT AWAY. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.