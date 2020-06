Amenities

Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside. This quiet and secure building is at walking distance from Bal Harbor Shops and exquisite dining, being minutes away from SoBe. The unit is offered fully furnished and is available for 180 days or more of occupancy. The building has a heated pool, billiard room, party room, state of the art gym and outdoor BBQ area