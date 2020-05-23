All apartments in Sunset
7441 SW 88 St

7441 Southwest 88th Place · (305) 467-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL 33173
Sunset East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1690 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677

Limited Time Promotions

FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's!

Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.

- FREE RENT
- apply within 48 hours.
- 1 waived application of $125 if they like us on Facebook.
- Waived security deposit with approved credit.
- And special discounted pricing on select 1 bedroom units that lease for 12-14 months and move in on or before 5/1/19!

These specials were offered only for this past weekend but we are extending it until today! Please let me know if I could help in any way. Have a great day and I hope to hear from you soon.

your ideal destination
Decadent modern amenities.

Prices/Promotions/Available subject to
Change.
Contact me today:

AndrewPhillipPerez
Realtor - Associate
Skyline Realty International
2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101
(Inside Skyline on Brickell)
Miami, FL 33129
M305.467.0386
O786.470.3285
F305.854.3274
www.skylinerealtyint.cam
http://andrewmiamiproperties.com/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157677
Property Id 157677

(RLNE5824987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

