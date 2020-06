Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool internet access sauna tennis court

TOTALLY RENOVATED LUXURY 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH 1,5 BATHROOMS. HIGH STANDARD UPGRADES. DIRECT CANAL AND OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY CORNER. PORCELAINE TILE FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK-IN CLOSET AND OVERSIZED BALCONY! WASHER AND DRYER ARE INSIDE THE UNIT! INTERNET IS INCLUDED IN MAINTENANCE. 2 COVERED PARKING SPOTS. 24H SECURITY AND CONCIERGE SERVICE. TENNIS, HEATED POOL, SAUNA, GYM. A FEW MINUTES WALKING TO THE BEACH! SUNNY ISLES AT ITS BEST!