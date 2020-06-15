230 174th St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access sauna valet service

Wow! You should see this unit. Amazing. View - yes, amenities - yes! Winston Towers 300 Sunny Isles Beach - two bedroom condo, split, amazing upgrades, California closets, gourmet kitchen, granite counter top, amazing bathrooms - take a look at the pictures. Panoramic view of Sunny Isles Beach and Intracoastal. Internet, Cable, hot, cold water are incl in rent. Walking distance to the beach. Gym, pool, sauna, valet parking, security and more. It is a pleasure to show this unit. 1507 sq ft. Can be shown in short notice.