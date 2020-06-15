All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:02 AM

230 174th St

230 Northeast 174th Street · (305) 931-6931
Location

230 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2315 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
valet service
Wow! You should see this unit. Amazing. View - yes, amenities - yes! Winston Towers 300 Sunny Isles Beach - two bedroom condo, split, amazing upgrades, California closets, gourmet kitchen, granite counter top, amazing bathrooms - take a look at the pictures. Panoramic view of Sunny Isles Beach and Intracoastal. Internet, Cable, hot, cold water are incl in rent. Walking distance to the beach. Gym, pool, sauna, valet parking, security and more. It is a pleasure to show this unit. 1507 sq ft. Can be shown in short notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 174th St have any available units?
230 174th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 174th St have?
Some of 230 174th St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 174th St currently offering any rent specials?
230 174th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 174th St pet-friendly?
No, 230 174th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 230 174th St offer parking?
Yes, 230 174th St does offer parking.
Does 230 174th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 174th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 174th St have a pool?
Yes, 230 174th St has a pool.
Does 230 174th St have accessible units?
No, 230 174th St does not have accessible units.
Does 230 174th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 174th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 174th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 174th St does not have units with air conditioning.
