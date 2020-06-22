210 174th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access sauna tennis court

Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set. Unit is freshly pained, has full kitchen, separate area for bedroom. Internet, cable, Total Insurance for appliances are part of the maintenance - included. Washer/ dryer in the unit. New AC, dishwasher, electric stove. Storage place is available, 1 parking space, 2nd parking to be rented for an additional fee. Gym, pool, sauna, tennis court, security, assign parking, walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Place to call it home. Occupancy - two people only.