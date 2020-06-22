All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 210 174th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
210 174th St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:07 AM

210 174th St

210 Northeast 174th Street · (305) 931-6931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set. Unit is freshly pained, has full kitchen, separate area for bedroom. Internet, cable, Total Insurance for appliances are part of the maintenance - included. Washer/ dryer in the unit. New AC, dishwasher, electric stove. Storage place is available, 1 parking space, 2nd parking to be rented for an additional fee. Gym, pool, sauna, tennis court, security, assign parking, walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Place to call it home. Occupancy - two people only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 174th St have any available units?
210 174th St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 174th St have?
Some of 210 174th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 174th St currently offering any rent specials?
210 174th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 174th St pet-friendly?
No, 210 174th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 210 174th St offer parking?
Yes, 210 174th St does offer parking.
Does 210 174th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 174th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 174th St have a pool?
Yes, 210 174th St has a pool.
Does 210 174th St have accessible units?
No, 210 174th St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 174th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 174th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 174th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 174th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 174th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity