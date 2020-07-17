All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

19111 COLLINS AV

19111 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19111 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
valet service
Ocean Two Condo in prestigious Sunny Isles Beach. Unobstructed ocean view. Fully furnished 2 beds 2.5 baths plus den. Ocean front condominium. Private elevator that opens directly in your foyer. Marble floors trough out, italian kitchen. Spacious East and west terraces overlooking the ocean and Collins Ave. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Full service bldg: valet, concierge, beach and pool attendants, gym, tennis courts. Close to restaurants, Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour. Best priced in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19111 COLLINS AV have any available units?
19111 COLLINS AV has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19111 COLLINS AV have?
Some of 19111 COLLINS AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19111 COLLINS AV currently offering any rent specials?
19111 COLLINS AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19111 COLLINS AV pet-friendly?
No, 19111 COLLINS AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 19111 COLLINS AV offer parking?
Yes, 19111 COLLINS AV offers parking.
Does 19111 COLLINS AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19111 COLLINS AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19111 COLLINS AV have a pool?
Yes, 19111 COLLINS AV has a pool.
Does 19111 COLLINS AV have accessible units?
No, 19111 COLLINS AV does not have accessible units.
Does 19111 COLLINS AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 19111 COLLINS AV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19111 COLLINS AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 19111 COLLINS AV does not have units with air conditioning.
