19111 COLLINS AV

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court valet service

Ocean Two Condo in prestigious Sunny Isles Beach. Unobstructed ocean view. Fully furnished 2 beds 2.5 baths plus den. Ocean front condominium. Private elevator that opens directly in your foyer. Marble floors trough out, italian kitchen. Spacious East and west terraces overlooking the ocean and Collins Ave. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Full service bldg: valet, concierge, beach and pool attendants, gym, tennis courts. Close to restaurants, Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour. Best priced in the building.